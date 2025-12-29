'Seinfeld' trio Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Larry David reunite in rare new photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunited last week, sparking nostalgia among fans as three of the creative forces behind "Seinfeld" were photographed together for the first time in years.

"'The creatures were stirring…’ Christmas Eve 2025," Seinfeld captioned the photos. The trio shared a laugh together in the shots.

"Somehow comforted by this picture," one user commented on the images.

"Now that’s an iconic pic," another wrote. "This is a Christmas gift right here," another fan commented.

Seinfeld, 71, began his stand-up comedy career in 1976 and later starred in his own TV show for nine seasons. "Seinfeld" was one of the highest-rated sitcoms on television throughout its nine-season run.

The show was created by Seinfeld and David. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star later revealed how he and Seinfeld came up with the concept for the show years after its success.

"We were in a grocery store and talking about the different products on the shelves," David told Rolling Stone in 2014. "And we were making each other laugh."

"Then we both realized that this is the kind of dialogue we never really heard on television, or even movies, for that matter. So that was sort of the basis — that was just the way we communicated and the things that we talked about."

The cast of the 1990s sitcom included Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfuss, David, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Wayne Knight.

"…the chemistry was great right from the get-go. It was the perfect blend — all great actors, all really funny," David told the outlet. "And even the additions that we made – Newman, spectacular, both sets of parents. Everybody just fit in so well. It just really worked, which is an understatement."

Despite the show's enduring popularity, Seinfeld shut down fans' hopes for a "Seinfeld" reunion back in 2021.

"There's absolutely nothing going on," he told reporters during the debut of "Seinfeld" on Netflix.

"I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island … But I like to go forward in life," Seinfeld emphasized. "I believe that going forward. I don't know what we would do that would be good."

