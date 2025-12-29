Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Seinfeld' trio Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Larry David reunite in rare new photo

Seinfeld, David and Louis-Dreyfus starred in the 1990's sitcom 'Seinfeld'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunited last week, sparking nostalgia among fans as three of the creative forces behind "Seinfeld" were photographed together for the first time in years.

"'The creatures were stirring…’ Christmas Eve 2025," Seinfeld captioned the photos. The trio shared a laugh together in the shots.

"Somehow comforted by this picture," one user commented on the images.

"Now that’s an iconic pic," another wrote. "This is a Christmas gift right here," another fan commented.

Seinfeld, 71, began his stand-up comedy career in 1976 and later starred in his own TV show for nine seasons. "Seinfeld" was one of the highest-rated sitcoms on television throughout its nine-season run.

‘SEINFELD’ STAR MICHAEL RICHARDS MOUNTS WILD COMEBACK AFTER INFAMOUS RANT SPARKED COMEDY EXODUS

The cast of "Seinfeld" filming the last episode

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David during a table reading while filming the last few episodes of the television show "Seinfeld" in 1998. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

The show was created by Seinfeld and David. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star later revealed how he and Seinfeld came up with the concept for the show years after its success.

"We were in a grocery store and talking about the different products on the shelves," David told Rolling Stone in 2014. "And we were making each other laugh."

"Then we both realized that this is the kind of dialogue we never really heard on television, or even movies, for that matter. So that was sort of the basis — that was just the way we communicated and the things that we talked about."

"Seinfeld" cast Emmy Awards

"Seinfeld" starred Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander. ( SCOTT FLYNN/AFP via Getty Images)

The cast of the 1990s sitcom included Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfuss, David, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Wayne Knight.

"…the chemistry was great right from the get-go. It was the perfect blend — all great actors, all really funny," David told the outlet. "And even the additions that we made – Newman, spectacular, both sets of parents. Everybody just fit in so well. It just really worked, which is an understatement."

"Seinfeld" cast

"Seinfeld" ran for nine seasons. (Andrew Eccles/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld later created his own show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," in 2012. (Getty Images)

Despite the show's enduring popularity, Seinfeld shut down fans' hopes for a "Seinfeld" reunion back in 2021.

"There's absolutely nothing going on," he told reporters during the debut of "Seinfeld" on Netflix.

"I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island … But I like to go forward in life," Seinfeld emphasized. "I believe that going forward. I don't know what we would do that would be good."

