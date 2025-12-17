Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder, Diddy sentenced to prison: 2 high-profile cases that defined 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year of 2025 proved that celebrity status offers no protection in the courtroom.

The year brought a wave of high-profile legal battles that pulled some of entertainment’s biggest, and most unexpected, names before judges and juries.

From the stunning murder charges against Rob Reiner’s son to Sean "Diddy" Combs’ prison sentence and Denise Richards’ emotional testimony, these court cases underscored how fame can magnify tragedy in real time.

Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner, the youngest son of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was formally charged Dec. 16 in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Multiple agencies worked to find and arrest Nick, 32, who was apprehended near the University of Southern California hours after his parents' bodies were discovered.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman charged Nick with two counts of first-degree murder.

"These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders," Hochman said during a press conference.

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon – that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

During his first courtroom appearance, Reiner wore a blue suicide prevention vest. When a judge asked if Reiner waived his rights, Nick said, "Yes, your honor." His arraignment is set for Jan. 7.

No decision has been made on if prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Diddy

For eight weeks over the summer, Diddy dominated headlines as the disgraced music mogul appeared in court on federal sex crimes charges.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges after months of sexual misconduct allegations, lawsuits, investigations and the release of surveillance video that appeared to show the rapper severely beating his then-girlfriend Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy, 56, was sentenced to more than four years behind bars in October after being convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He initially faced a maximum of life in prison if convicted on charges, which included racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

The fallen rap mogul is scheduled to be released from prison on May 8, 2028, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

In addition to the 50-month sentence, Diddy will have five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

The "Last Night" rapper has been behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards took her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, to court in October – three months after he filed for divorce from the "Wild Things" actress in July.

Richards, 54, was initially granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers one week after the filing where he cited irreconcilable differences.

Richards testified in court that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, allegedly leaked nude photos of the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress after she claimed he stole her laptop.

During proceedings, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed terrifying incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," she said on the stand. "Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

After days of contentious testimony, a judge granted the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star a permanent order.

Her win came after Phypers was arrested in court on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.