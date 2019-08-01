'The Irishman' trailer shows visual effects that de-age Robert De Niro 30 years

A trailer released Wednesday for an upcoming Frank Sheeran/Jiffy Hoffa biopic gives the first glimpse at the film's cutting edge anti-aging visual effects.

“The Irishman,” which stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino as Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran and Jimmy Hoffa respectively, covers several decades of the men’s lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MARTIN SCORSESE MAFIA EPIC 'THE IRISHMAN' TO OPEN NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL

HOLLYWOOD VISUAL EFFECTS PRODUCERS FIGHT THEIR INDUSTRY'S MIGRATION TO CHINA

Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic handled the digital de-aging VFX, which made De Niro about 30 years younger to play a more youthful Sheeran.

“We’re so used to watching them as the older faces,” "The Irishman" director Martin Scorsese told the A24 podcast about his hesitation over the technology. “Does it change the eyes at all? If that's the case, what was in the eyes that I liked? Was it intensity? Was it gravitas? Was it threat?... How do we get that? I don't know.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Irishman” will be in select theaters and on Netflix this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.