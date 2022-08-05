'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller still on track despite actor’s recent scandals: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Flash," starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is still moving forward despite the actor's recent scandals and multiple arrests, according to a report.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date.

"We have seen ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2,'" Zaslav said.

"We are very excited about them," he added. "We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Miller has been at the center of controversies over the past several months. The actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault. Miller was also accused of allegedly "grooming" 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 years old with "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior."

Court documents filed by her parents in June showed that the couple petitioned the court to file a restraining order against Miller, citing the 29-year-old as "physically and emotionally" abusive toward their daughter.

The "Flash" news comes shortly after Warner Bros. canceled the franchise’s sister film "Batgirl."

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the DC Comics film was being nixed as its budget reportedly increased to more than $90 million amid COVID-19 delays and related shutdowns.

"The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zaslav reportedly defended the company’s decision to cancel the sister film. "We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready. We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter, and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it," he said.

Leslie Grace, who was slated to play Barbara Gordon in "Batgirl," took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of movie images and footage from the set of the nearly $100 million superhero film, starting with the caption, "Querida familia!" — meaning "Dear Family!" in Spanish.

"On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote.

She continued on to say how truly "blessed" she felt working with an incredible team on the project, and added a special note to all "Batgirl" fans: "To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!"#Batgirl for life!"

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.