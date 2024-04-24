'The Day After Tomorrow' turns 20: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Emmy Rossum then and now

"The Day After Tomorrow" is officially 20 years old.

It tells the story of a climate crisis hitting the earth, when a "superstorm" sets off several natural disasters all over the world, leading to another ice age. It follows a father (Dennis Quaid) on his journey to New York City to rescue his son (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is sheltering in place with a group of friends.

The movie grossed over $552 million at the global box office, and helped launch the careers of some of its young stars.

Here is what the cast has been up to over the past two decades.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid was known for his roles in "The Right Stuff," "Great Balls of Fire," "The Parent Trap" and "The Rookie," before starring as Jack Hall in "The Day After Tomorrow."

The early 2000s continued to see Quaid starring in successful movies, including "Yours Mine & Ours," "American Dreamz," "Vantage Point" and "Pandorum." In 2009, he returned to television, when he played former President Bill Clinton in the HBO movie "The Special Relationship," which earned him Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

After starring in "Soul Surfer," "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and the 2011 remake of "Footloose," Quaid starred on the shows "Vegas" and "The Art of More." Later he starred in the films "A Dog's Purpose," "I Can Only Imagine" and "Midway," and the television shows "Fortitude," "Goliath" and "Merry Happy Whatever."

Most recently, Quaid starred in "The Hill," "Strays" and "Lawmen: Bass Reaves." His upcoming roles include President Ronald Reagan, in the film "Reagan," directed by Sean McNamara.

Quaid was married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983. He was then married to Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001, and they share one son, Jack. Later, he married Kimberly Buffington, from 2004 to 2018, and they share two kids, twins Thomas and Zoe. Quaid married his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, in June 2020.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal was known for his breakthrough roles in "October Sky" and "Donnie Darko," before starring as Sam Hall in "The Day After Tomorrow." Just one year later, the actor would star as Jack Twist in the best picture nominated film "Brokeback Mountain," which earned him Academy Award and SAG Award nominations, and a BAFTA Award win.

The actor once again gained critical acclaim when he starred in "Zodiac," playing a fictional character investigating the real-life Zodiac Killer. Later, he starred in "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," "Love and Other Drugs" and "Nightcrawler."

He then starred alongside Amy Adams in "Nocturnal Animals," as well as "Okja" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Most recently, he starred in "Ambulance," "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" and "Road House."

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum had appeared in a few projects before landing her breakthrough role in "Mystic River," later starring as Laura Chapman in "The Day After Tomorrow." The following year, she starred opposite Gerard Butler as Christine in "The Phantom of the Opera."

Following her part in the musical, Rossum began a music career. She has since released three albums, "Inside Out," "Carol of the Bells" and "Sentimental Journey," as well as a few singles, including "Slow Me Down."

After starring in "Poseidon," she was cast as Fiona Gallagher in "Shameless," which she starred in for 110 episodes from 2011 to 2019. In that time, she appeared in a few projects, including "Beautiful Creatures" and "Comet."

Since leaving "Shameless," Rossum has starred in "Angelyne" and "The Crowded Room."

Rossum was married to Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010. She then married Sam Esmail in 2017, and the couple have two kids: a son and a daughter, whose names are unknown.

Sela Ward

Sela Ward was already a Golden Globe and two-time Emmy Award winner for her roles in "Sisters" and "Once and Again," by the time she starred as Dr. Lucy Hall in "The Day After Tomorrow."

She later starred in "The Guardian," and had a recurring role on "House," from 2005 to 2012. From 2010 to 2013, Ward starred as Jo Danville in "CSI: NY," following that up with parts in "Gone Girl" and "Independence Day: Resurgence."

Most recently, she appeared in "Westworld" and starred in "Graves" and "FBI."

Ward married Howard Elliott Sherman in 1992, and they have two children: Austin and Anabella.

Ian Holm

Ian Holm was already an Academy Award nominee for his role in "Chariots of Fire" before playing Terry Rapson in "The Day After Tomorrow." He had also won a Tony Award for appearing on stage in "The Homecoming" in 1967.

In addition to those films, Holm starred in "The Lost Boys," "Greystroke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," "Game, Set, and Match" and "The Madness of King George," and also played Bilbo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

He went on to star in "The Aviator," "Strangers with Candy," "The Treatment" and "Ratatouille." His final project was playing old Bilbo in two of "The Hobbit" movies.

Holm was married to Lynn Mary Shaw from 1955 to 1965, and they had two children, Sarah-Jane and Jessica. He then married Sophie Baker from 1982 to 1986, and they had one son, Harry. Later, he married Penelope Wilton from 1991 to 2002. He went on to marry Sophie de Stempel in 2003. He also shares two children, Lissy and Barnaby, with Bee Gilbert.

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2007, and died in June 2020 from complications associated with the diagnosis. He was 88.

Dash Mihok

Dash Mihok was known for roles in "Romeo + Juliet," "Sleepers" and "The Journeyman" before starring as Jason Evans in "The Day After Tomorrow." He followed that up with roles in "Hustle," "I Am Legend" and "The Longshots."

After making guest appearances in various shows, Mihok acted in "Silver Linings Playbook," and starred in "Greetings From Home," "Payday" and "The Girl Who Invented Kissing."

From 2013 to 2020, Mihok starred in "Ray Donovan," playing Bunchy Donovan. He also appeared in the 2022 film, "Ray Donovan: The Movie." Most recently, he starred in "Deep Water," "Wildflower" and "Junction."

Mihok married Valeria Mason in 2009, and they have two children.

Arjay Smith

Arjay Smith had appeared mostly on television, before portraying Brian Parks in "The Day After Tomorrow."

For the next few years, Smith primarily appeared as a guest on various TV shows, with the occasional appearance in films such as "First Sunday," before starring in the show "Perception," from 2012 to 2015.

Following the end of the show, he continued making appearances on TV shows, most recently starring in "The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood" and "The Rookie."

Smith married Brittany Scott Smith in 2015, and they have a son and a daughter.

Austin Nichols

The role of J.D. in "The Day After Tomorrow" was Austin Nichols' big break in Hollywood. He later appeared in the movies "Glory Road" and "The House of Usher" and in episodes of "John from Cincinnati."

From 2008 to 2012, Nichols portrayed Julian Baker for three seasons. He then starred in 27 episodes of "The Walking Dead," and made appearances on the television shows "Bates Motel," "Ray Donovan" and "Walker."

Most recently, he has starred in "Minx," "Match" and "The Christmas Classic."

Jay O. Sanders

Jay O. Sanders was known for his roles in "Glory," "JFK" and "Angels in the Outfield," before starring as Frank Harris in "The Day After Tomorrow."

He continued to act steadily, appearing in "Revolutionary Road," "Green Lantern," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Person of Interest." Later, he appeared in episodes of "American Odyssey," "The Sinner," "Sneaky Pete," "Manhunt" and "Blindspot."

Most recently, he appeared in "His Three Daughters" and "Outrage."

Sanders married Maryann Plunkett in 1991, and they have one child, a son named Jamie.

Nestor Serrano

Nestor Serrano was a veteran actor before starring as Gomez in "The Day After Tomorrow." Following his role in the movie, he appeared in "Sueno," "Definitely, Maybe," and episodes of "Fringe," "Ugly Betty" and "Burn Notice."

He then starred in "Secretariat," and appeared in "90210," "Homeland," "Blue Bloods" and "The Last Ship." He continued making appearances on various shows, most recently appearing on an episode of "The Blacklist."