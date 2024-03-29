Dennis Quaid on his faith getting him through the good and hard times: 'We all need that'

Dennis Quaid's personal journey with his faith is something he is proud of.

Ahead of Quaid's "Fallen: A Gospel Record For Sinners" DVD premiere, the actor and musician told Fox News Digital that his faith has gotten him through every moment in his life.

"It has gotten me through hard times. It has gotten me through good times, too," he said. "Good times and gratitude. I lean on God when it comes to the hard times as well. You know, we all need that. It's something that gives me a lot of joy."

Back in 2018, the "Parent Trap" actor talked about his cocaine addiction. Quaid told The Sunday Times, "I was doing about two grams a day. I was lucky. I had one of those white-light experiences where I saw myself being dead and losing everything I had worked for my whole life."

Quaid told Fox News Digital that he was raised going to Sunday School, but he drifted away from religion as he grew up. After Quaid was able to get his "life clean," the actor went back to his faith.

"[I] read the Bible again, cover to cover, and was really struck by the words of Jesus, and that's where my personal relationship with Jesus started," he said. "That's grown over the years."

He continued, "So, I wrote ‘On My Way to Heaven’, which is the song that I wrote for my mother back in 1990. When I got out of cocaine school, as I call it."

Quaid told Fox News Digital that at that time, he wasn't relying on his faith in God. "I was relying on other things that didn't work."

"It was the after. Getting clean all of that – that's where the personal relationship started, and that really does fill up the hole. It's a great way to live life," he explained.

Dennis released his debut gospel record, "Fallen," last July. He told Fox News Digital that the inspiration for the project came from his own life.

"It's autobiographical," he explained. "It turns out to be a part of the story. My spiritual journey."

Speaking on how important faith is to him, Quaid said, "When you get down to it, it's everything.

"It's a God-sized hole," he continued. "I think it's inside all of us that we fill with other things. It's really important to me. It makes life worthwhile. It explains a lot of things that we don't have words for."

Shortly after Quaid's "Fallen" record debuted last year, he discussed how faith has been important in his marriage with fourth wife Laura Savoie .

Quaid, 69, met Savoie, 30, in 2019 at a business event – at the time she was working toward her second Master's degree at the Texas McCombs School of Business. A year after meeting, the two got married, and a year later, they paired her business expertise with his film experience to form a production company called Bonniedale Films.

"God is in my wife, and I's relationship," he told Extra in 2023, "and it's another thing that I never really had before."

"She and I have such a beautiful relationship, and we pray together," he added.

The DVD for "Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners" is out now.