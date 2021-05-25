Emmy Rossum welcomes daughter with husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is feeling baby bliss.

The 34-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and her husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed a daughter.

"On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she writes in the caption alongside a pair of black-and-white maternity photos and an image of a baby's footprint.

In one shot, Rossum stands alone, but in another, Esmail, 43, lovingly embraces her from behind.

Rossum hadn't previously revealed her pregnancy publicly.

Several stars shared congratulatory messages in the comments of the post.

"Congrats!!" said Emily Ratajkowski.

"Ahhhhhhh congrats!!!!" wrote Katharine McPhee.

"Congratulations Emmy!!!!!" added Shay Mitchell.

Wrote actress Storm Reid: "CONGRATULATIONS."

The "Shameless" star began dating Esmail, the creator of "Mr. Robot," in 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017.

Rossum was raised by a single parent, as she reflected on in a 2017 Facebook post.

"I had a single mom. I have a single mom. This isn’t a secret," she said at the time, per Us Weekly. "Growing up in a school — and a world — filled with mostly two parent units was difficult for me."

Rossum continued: "Father’s Day still is difficult for me. I’m not really sure how to celebrate. In the weeks leading up to it, I sense it coming like a wave approaching. Sometimes I try to ignore it. … Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her."

The actress gushed over her mother, who she said filled both maternal and paternal roles in her life.

"I don’t like her to know that it still causes me pain — 30 years later — lest she feel somehow that she wasn’t enough," she said. "She was always enough. She is enough. She wasn’t perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever."