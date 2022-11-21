Jake Gyllenhaal discusses Patrick Swayze's 'Road House' remake: 'Big shoes to fill'

Jake Gyllenhaal is preparing to honor his late friend, Patrick Swayze, in the upcoming, reimagined "Road House."

On Monday morning, Gyllenhaal was a guest on "Good Morning America," alongside Gabrielle Union, to discuss their upcoming animation film "Strange World."

During his appearance, the actor opened up about another upcoming role where he recreates the classic Swayze film.

"We just finished filming and there are big shoes to fill," he said of the late Swayze.

In the original movie, Dalton (played by Swayze,) was hired as a bouncer in a Missouri bar, but runs into trouble with a corrupt businessman named Brad Wesley. Now, Gyllenhaal will step into the lead role.

A 'ROAD HOUSE' REMAKE IS ON ITS WAY WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL AS THE LEADING MAN

"Patrick was a friend when he was here," he shared. "He was always so loving and lovely to me, and I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally we made a whole new movie, and I’m really excited about it."

The "South Paw" star joked that although the film is not a reboot, there still will be a road house and "kicking" seen in the movie.

The upcoming film has a 2023 release date with a star-studded cast including Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchoir, Billy Magnussen and Lukas Gage. McGregor's exact role in the film has not yet been revealed, but this will mark the UFC superstar’s acting debut.

Joel Silver, who produced the original movie, will come back to produce the Gyllenhaal-led film.

"The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world," Silver said in a statement in August. "Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement for the new movie in a statement in August saying, "Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience," she said.

At the start of Gyllenhaal’s career, he starred alongside Swayze in the science-fiction film, "Donnie Darko," in 2001. The movie also starred Seth Rogen, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore and Jena Malone.