Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' star dead at 88

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Ian Holm, the legendary actor who brought Bilbo Baggins to life in “The Lord of the Rings” movies, died in London at age 88 due to issues related to Parkinson’s disease.

The actor’s agent confirmed reports of his death to Fox News in a statement.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related."