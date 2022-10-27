'The Crown' begins filming events leading up to Princess Diana’s fatal car crash

"The Crown" has begun filming the events leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris.

On Tuesday night, the Netflix show was seen shooting in the tunnel near Pont de l’Alma in Paris where Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, as they fled from the paparazzi.

The streamer has previously confirmed that season six "will not depict the crash." In a statement to the New York Daily News, Netflix said that it "will be scenes covering the leadup to, and [the] aftermath."

In the photos, a car is seen transporting Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana, with what appears to be paparazzi surrounding the vehicle. Al-Fayed is portrayed by Khalid Abdalla.

It's been reported that the production team was reportedly "on edge" to film Diana’s death.

"We’ve been dreading getting to this point," a source told Deadline earlier this month.

"The countdown is two weeks, and while we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one."

The source added to the outlet, "It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British ambassador to France swinging into action with the foreign office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

Diana, Dodi and their driver, Henri Paul, were all killed in the tragic car crash. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor.

The death of the princess was mourned across the world. Her funeral was watched by more than 2 billion people.

Following recent criticism of the upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix show, "The Crown," the streaming service has issued a disclaimer.

The YouTube and Twitter handles of the series now say, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

The streaming giant also claimed that the show "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events," according to BBC News.

Last week, Dame Judi Dench called for a disclaimer to be included at the beginning of each episode to let viewers know that the series is not entirely factual.

Dench described the Netflix drama as "crude sensationalism" and "cruelly unjust" in its depictions of the British royal family.

The actress has portrayed both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria on screen and was named a dame by the late monarch in 1988.

Netflix’s "The Crown" season 5 will stream globally Nov. 9.

