'The Crown’ actor says Prince Harry no longer speaks to him: ‘I said too much’

"The Crown" actor Dominic West explained that he and Prince Harry are no longer friends after the actor went into too much detail about how they celebrated reaching the South Pole together.

"We sort of, no, I said too much in a press conference," West, 54, told Times Radio presenter Kate McCann after she asked if he had gotten Harry’s take on West’s portrayal of his father, King Charles III, on the Netflix show.

"You must still have his number though, surely," McCann asked after West explained that their trek to the South Pole was 10 years ago.

"We sort of didn’t speak after that," West said of his comments at a press conference about their adventure.

'THE CROWN' TAKES ON KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM ROMANCE: 'KNIVES WERE OUT FOR KATE'

"What did you say?" McCann said.

West said, "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there [South Pole] and probably said something too much."

Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip on the show, jokingly advised West, "Don’t say it again."

In 2014, West described a "two-day bender" after they reached the South Pole.

"Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them," he said of their celebrations during the Walking With the Wounded charity trek in December 2013, according to ABC News.

He said, "There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of Duncan's favorite prosthetic legs," in reference to service member Duncan Slater who lost his legs in Afghanistan and was also on the expedition.

West added that Harry also told "filthy" jokes to keep the team’s spirits up during the trek: "He was very kind to me."

Reps for Prince Harry and West did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

West told Radio Times magazine last year that Queen Camilla once jokingly greeted him as "Your Majesty" in a nod to his role on the show, and King Charles himself sent a letter to West, which went through his private secretary after the actor offered to resign from the Prince's Trust charity because of the show, that said, "You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us."

West also said he was "told by everyone I met" that he was miscast in the role and Pryce added that a journalist suggested West was "too sexy" for the part.

"I thought she was talking to me," the 76-year-old Pryce joked.

Pryce told McCann that when he received his knighthood from Princess Anne he apologized for playing her father.

"She put the sword lightly on the shoulder, and I stood up and I said, thinking she was thinking, you know, I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know what to say to you. Um, sorry?' And she said, ‘Why? It’s done now.’"

He continued, "Now, whether she meant I was saying sorry for being here tonight or sorry for, you know, ‘You’ve played my father the way you’ve done it,’ It was quite an amusing moment, for me at least."