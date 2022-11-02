'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles

Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware.

The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.

After accepting the role as the future King Charles III, West told the British outlet that he offered to resign as an ambassador with The Prince’s Trust, which is Charles’ charity. It focuses on helping at-risk youth in the U.K. with educational opportunities, jobs and other training. West claimed that the king’s team rejected the resignation, insisting that he stay involved.

West said a letter from Charles’ private secretary essentially said, "You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us."

"I think that’s probably how [Charles] regarded it," the star speculated. "I’ve been in a line to shake his hand a few times, and it’s fascinating. It’s very useful to meet the character you’re playing, obviously."

Camilla previously met with Emerald Fennell at an International Women’s Day event at Clarence House in March. The actress played the future Queen Consort in Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix series.

"She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace," the 37-year-old explained, as quoted by People magazine.

Camilla, 75, even joked about the casting during the reception.

"For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over," she told a laughing crowd, as quoted by the outlet. "So, Emerald – be prepared."

The drama series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9. The debut will come two months after the queen’s death.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Sept. 8. She was 96.

In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton becomes the latest in a succession of actresses who have played Elizabeth through the decades of her life and reign. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young Princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and growing into her role as queen. Seasons 3 and 4 featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show has won 22 Emmys, including a best drama series trophy and top drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Charles as a young man in 13 episodes, won a best drama actor Emmy. The pivotal role of Diana passed from Emma Corrin in Season 4 to Debicki ("Tenet") for Seasons 5 and 6. She plays opposite West as Prince Charles.

Other cast newcomers include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Season 5 of "The Crown" is expected to cover the royal family’s turbulent 1990s when Charles and Diana’s marriage messily fell apart. The Princess of Wales died following a Paris car crash in August 1997.

The series has been widely acclaimed as a drama, but some have criticized it for lapses of historical accuracy. Peter Morgan, creator of "The Crown" and the writer of other recent-history dramas, including "The Queen" and "Frost/Nixon," has defended his work, calling it thoroughly researched and true in spirit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.