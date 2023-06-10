Expand / Collapse search
Faith
Published

'The Chosen' is coming to The CW this summer after network picks up hit Biblical series' first 3 seasons

The CW is the first U.S. broadcaster to air the hit Biblical series that was created by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
The Chosen star shares his salvation story with Kayleigh McEnany Video

The Chosen star shares his salvation story with Kayleigh McEnany

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, tells Kayleigh McEnany how his life changed forever five years ago on Fox News Tonight.

"The Chosen," the hit Biblical series about the life of Jesus Christ, is coming to The CW this summer.

The network announced Friday that it had picked up the first three seasons of "The Chosen", which will debut on July 16 at 8 p.m., according to Deadline. The Angel Studios show will continue airing through the fall until concluding its run with a Christmas Eve finale. 

The CW is the first U.S. broadcast TV network to air "The Chosen," which was created by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. The Christian historical drama started as a crowdfunded project that went on to become a worldwide hit with 110 million viewers in 175 countries. 

"''The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement to Deadline.

jonathan roumie

The CW has picked up the first three seasons of "The Chosen," becoming the first U.S. broadcaster to air the hit Biblical series. (Courtesy of "The Chosen")

Schwartz continued, "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."

WATCH THE CHOSEN ONLINE | STREAM FOX NATION

"The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us," Jenkins said in the statement. "Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects 'The Chosen,' so we know it’ll be in great hands."

The fourth season of "The Chosen" is currently in production with a total of seven seasons planned. Last month, Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights for all seasons of the show. Angel Studios and Jenkins have plans to make "The Chosen" available globally in 600 different languages, per the Hollywood Reporter.

dallas jenkins and jonathan roumie on set

The crowdfunded show was created by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus (both pictured). (Courtesy of "The Chosen")

"Lionsgate is perfect for us," Jenkins said in a statement. "They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that."

He continued, "We’ll continue to do what we do best unabated, and they’ll expand our efforts with their tremendous distribution team."

All three seasons of "The Chosen" are available to watch for free on "The Chosen" app, the Angel app and the show's website. Episodes can also be streamed on Fox Nation, VidAngel, Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Roku and BYUtv.

The series' first three seasons will debut in July, continue airing through the fall and conclude with a Christmas Eve finale. (Courtesy of "The Chosen")

Set in 1st century Galilee and Judaea, "The Chosen" brings the gospel to life through the eyes of "those who knew Jesus." 

The series incorporates drama and imagination into the stories and characters of the Bible, and tells the stories of Jesus while offering unique perspectives on well-known Biblical events and figures

In 2019, "The Chosen" became the largest crowdfunded TV project in entertainment history after raising nearly $10.3 million in equity crowdfunding from 15,000 investors. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

