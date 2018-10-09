'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco says she'd 'be fine' if husband Karl Cook walked out

Kaley Cuoco says she'd “be fine” if she found herself solo.

The 32-year-old star of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory” recently spoke about her relationship with her 27-year-old, husband Karl Cook, whom she married in June.

“I want to see him,” the newlywed told Women’s Health in an article published online Tuesday. “I like knowing, though, that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re No. 1, so that anyone who comes into it —husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll — that’s just an added bonus to something you’re already creating.”

And if the couple parted ways?

“I don’t need Karl for anything,” she told the publication. “If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine, too.”

Indeed, Forbes put Cuoco on its list of highest-paid actors and actresses on TV for 2017 in September. The publication estimated she earned $26 million in 2017.

As for Cook? His father, businessman Scott Cook, is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating,” Cuoco said when talking about her spouse.

She added, “He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite.”