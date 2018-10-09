Stan Lee addresses allegations that his daughter abused him

Stan Lee has broken his silence on the chaos that has recently plagued his life — and he says he’s just fine.

“There really isn’t that much drama,” the 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend told The Daily Beast in a lengthy interview published Monday. “As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life. I’m pretty damn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping that she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us. I don’t know what this is all about.”

This year, Lee filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that devious business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight to swindle him.

That lawsuit, which was ultimately dropped, followed a similar suit that accused Lee’s former publicist, Jerry Olivarez, of elder abuse. The suit reportedly accused Olivarez of draining Lee’s accounts of $1.4 million and using Lee’s blood as a stamp to sell comic books.

In June, a judge extended a restraining order against Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, for three years. Under the order, Morgan must stay away from Lee and his family.

Earlier this year, Lee — who created or co-created nearly every iconic Marvel superhero — was accused of groping and harassing the nurses who care for him at his Los Angeles home.

In April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lee — whose wife Joan died in July 2017 — signed a declaration on Feb. 13 describing his 67-year-old daughter, J.C., as someone who regularly charges up to $40,000 on credit cards and who is influenced by three men with “bad intentions.”

Those three men were named as Olivarez, Morgan and J.C.’s attorney, Kirk Schenck, at Lee’s Los Angeles estate.

J.C., according to the report, “has a reputation as a prodigious shopper with an ill-tempered personality who has been kicked out of multiple businesses around Los Angeles.”

The report also accused J.C. of assaulting her father.

“In ‘a rage,’ J.C. took hold of Lee’s neck, slamming his head against the chair’s wooden backing. Joanie suffered a large bruise on her arm and burst blood vessels on her legs; Lee had a contusion on the rear of his skull,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The interview with The Daily Beast was conducted alongside Lee’s daughter and Schenck.

When asked about the allegations of elder abuse on Lee by his daughter, Lee replied: “I wish that everyone would be as abusive to me as J.C.”

His daughter then chimed in, saying: “He wishes everyone was so abusive.”

Lee continued: “She is a wonderful daughter. I like her. We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone. I’ll probably have one with you, where I’ll be saying, ‘I didn’t say that!’ But, that’s life.”

J.C. said later during the interview: “As long as I’ve lived, I have never touched my mother, my father, or a dog. Never.”

When asked about J.C.’s spending allegations, she replied: “Six figures? I’d love it. I’d be out the door and at the beach. No.”

Lee added: “I decided my daughter is no longer a teenager. This money will be left to her, and instead of waiting until I die, I will give her as much as I can for her to enjoy now. And that’s what I’m trying to do. Sometimes we have a few discussions. ‘Dad, can I ever have another few bucks?’ And I say, ‘Are you sure you’ll be left with enough?’ But there’s no problem. There’s no problem at all.”

Commenting on Morgan, Lee said: “[H]e turned out to be quite a disappointment.”

Nonetheless, Lee said “absolutely” when asked if he feels like his legacy is secure.

“I learned later on in life, you need advisers if you’re making any money at all. I did everything myself. The first years of my career when I wrote Super Rabbit and when I wrote all those characters, and I wrote the Hulk — I handled everything. I paid all the bills, I did all the bookkeeping, I handled everything. But then, a little money started coming in, and I realized I needed help. And I needed people I could trust. And I had made some big mistakes. And my first bunch of people were people that I shouldn’t have trusted,” Lee said.

By the end of the interview, the Marvel Comics mogul admitted: “I miss the creating. And that’s the writing I’m waiting to do.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.