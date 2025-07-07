Expand / Collapse search
Texas floods: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and more stars rally behind victims

Matthew McConaughey leads stars offering prayers and support as death toll in Texas rises

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
At least 80 people dead from Texas floods as officials search for dozens still missing

At least 80 people dead from Texas floods as officials search for dozens still missing

Wes Virdell, who is a state representative for Kerrville, Texas, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the aftermath of the deadly flash flooding in Central Texas and what the communities need as they endure complete devastation. 

Celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff and more are sharing their devastation and offering prayers to the victims of the flash floods in Texas

Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, said it’s mourning the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the flooding of the Guadalupe River over the Fourth of July weekend. As of Monday, ten campers and one counselor were reported missing. At least 82 people have died in central Texas following the flooding that began early Friday.

On Sunday, McConaughey took to Instagram to share his support. 

CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR DIES WHILE TRYING TO SAVE KIDS DURING TEXAS FLOODING

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner are just a few of many celebrities who have shared their reactions to the devastating Texas floods.  (Getty Images)

"At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting - inside and out," he wrote in a statement. 

"If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor. Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."

Jennifer Garner, who was born in Houston, wrote: "Texas. God, be near."

Jennifer Garner, a Texas native, posted this message to her Instagram story. (Jennifer Garner/Instagram)

Hilary Duff, also a Houston native, said she's absolutely "heartbroken" over the devastation. 

"Heartbroken doesn't begin to cover it. Consumed. Obsessed. Praying for even a shred of a miracle-to find a child alive in the wake of this boundless disaster," she began her heartfelt statement on Instagram. "Tears fall every time I imagine one of these families receiving bad news… waiting… or entire families lost. Just gone. It's too much to comprehend."

Hilary Duff rocks pink strapless lace dress at Oscars party

Hilary Duff shared a message about Texas on social media as well. (Alberto Rodriguez)

"Beautiful Texas, I love you," she continued. "To all the boots on the ground-I love you. To those facing tremendous, impossible loss-we are looking at their beautiful faces, embossing them in our minds. We will remember them. Bright lights, gone far too soon."

"I was - and forever will be - that girl with a wild hearted, fierce love for my barefoot summer at camp in the Texas hill country. It imprints on your soul. It changes your identity. It's a realm of true magic. You could never imagine an ending this tragic," Duff concluded. "I'm just so deeply, absolutely sorry. Your loss is felt across the world."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

