Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend takes heat for huge tattoo of rapper on her chest

The girlfriend of jailed rapper Tekashi69 has been trolled online after revealing a “stupid” tattoo of the bad boy musician on her chest.

Model Jade, 22, unveiled the large black and white tat of her heavily-inked lover on Instagram – proving once again that she is committed to the troubled star.

Tekashi69, who is about to turn 23, is awaiting trial after being charged with racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses last year.

SARAH SILVERMAN'S TOPLESS PIC TESTS INSTAGRAM

Jade insisted she is sticking by her boyfriend, real name Daniel Hernandez, and showcased her large inking on the left side of her chest.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Just got Chris brown tatted s**t crazy.”

Despite her name-checking Brown, another tattooed star, the inking is most definitely the face of Tekashi who appears to be smoking in the image.

FACE TATTOO TWINS FACE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW

The model also has a large 69 permanently drawn on the other side of her upper chest, near her shoulder.

And her new tat did go down well with many of her social media followers.

One posted: “Imagine being THIS BAD at making life decisions.

“I'm personally going to take the opportunity to feel a little better about myself now.”

Another wrote: “Wow her skin was flawless look at her stupid tattoos now.”

JESSICA ALBA'S TATTOO REGRET

A third added: “She's really going to regret this.

One Instagram user suggested she take legal action against the tattoo artist while another asked if the inking had taken place in a “basement.”

In January, Jade visited Tekashi in prison and posted a picture of the rapper squeezing her bottom.

She was pictured hugging and kissing him on the cheek in the snap she posted on Instagram with the caption: "He's good luv, enjoy. #FreeDanny."

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was head to toe in a black prison jumpsuit, and his once-trademark rainbow-coloured hair had faded, with just a gold strand visible on one of his plaits.

In February, it emerged that Tekashi has cut a plea deal, meaning he may not serve the 47 years to life after being charged with nine federal crimes.

The 22-year-old has already been transferred to a secure unit for prison snitches after his cooperation with federal prosecutors in New York.

He may have to go into witness protection after giving up his fellow gangsters as part of the plea deal.

His cooperation is expected to significantly reduce the minimum term he would have received, but that meant admitting he joined violent New York City gang Nine Trey Blood Gang and helped gang members try to kill a rival last March.

Tekashi also admitted involvement in the shooting of rival rapper Chief Keef last June, according to a court transcript.

According to TMZ, the rapper's sentence is still likely to be in the teens.

Although his cooperation will reduce the prosecutors mandatory minimum, the final time served will be up to a judge.

Check out The Sun for more Entertainment headlines.