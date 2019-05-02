Tattooed twins, 29, each faced trouble with the law until one was killed by police

They’re twin brothers who were a lot alike -- before one was fatally shot by police in Mississippi.

Lawrence and William Bottoms, born 29 years ago, each had tattoos on their faces -- and each faced trouble with the law.

Lawrence Bottoms was killed Monday after he allegedly pulled a gun on police officers. Surviving brother William is set to stand trial in Louisiana for allegedly killing two men in 2017.

Lawrence Bottoms had been convicted of aggravated battery in 2017 for stabbing a teenager in the face with a screwdriver in 2015, the Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. The teen died months later from the injuries. Bottoms was arrested again in 2017 for possessing a firearm while a convicted felon — a charge that would contribute to his demise.

Hancock County deputies killed Bottoms on Monday while trying to serve a warrant related to the firearm charge. He had violated parole by missing a court date, the newspaper reported. When arriving at the home, officers called for him to surrender for about 15-20 minutes, police said at a news conference.

When Bottoms failed to come out, officers evacuated the home next door and shot several rounds of tear gas. The man then jumped from a second-story window and ran into the woods. Police said officers followed him, he pulled a gun on them and two deputies fired. Drugs were also found at the home.

William Bottoms Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Mohamed S. Hussain, 29, and Derrick D. Williams, 23, in 2017 while in a car and dumping their bodies in the St. Helena Parish area of Baton Rouge. Prosecutors dropped charges against the car's driver, Megan Marie Gaylord, who agreed to testify against him. Gaylord said the four were using drugs when Bottoms became paranoid and shot the two other men in the back seat, an arrest report said.

Bottoms is scheduled to stand trial May 13, but his defense team requested the trial be pushed back. Prosecutors did not oppose the request. He will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, the Advocate reported.