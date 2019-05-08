Sarah Silverman tests Instagram's community guidelines with topless photo

Sarah Silverman, known for pushing boundaries on stage, left little to the imagination in her latest social media post.

The outspoken comedian tested Instagram's community guidelines by posting a topless photo of herself in which her nipples are exposed.

The picture, which was posted without a caption, shows a topless Silverman reflected in the mirror of her bathroom cabinet, taking a selfie.

Per Instagram's community guidelines, they "don't allow nudity on Instagram."

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too," the company stated.

However, Instagram told us that because Silverman's nipples are "blurred," the photo does not violate their guidelines.

"Posts which contains nipples that have been blurred or obscured in some way are allowed on Instagram," a rep for Instagram explained.

Silverman is not the only star to attempt to push against Instagram's rules.

Miley Cyrus faced heat for her show of support for the Free The Nipple campaign to de-sexualize the female nipple.

In 2014, she posted a stylized, topless black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram alongside the caption “some lame ass def gonna (flag) that but f--k it. #practicewhatchupreach #FreeTheNipple #FreeatSh--.”

While the image was promptly removed by Instagram (where nudity is a no-no), the former “Hannah Montana” star took the strange step of posting multiple headshots of herself as a child, Photoshopped into women’s topless bodies. The swing at sexual double standards may not have landed its intended blow as the images have been widely condemned as akin to child porn.

In 2015, Chrissy Teigen spoke out against the social media company after several of her photos were removed.

She told her followers on Twitter at the time, "The nipple has been temporarily silenced but she will be back, oh yes, she will be back."