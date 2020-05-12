Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200G donation declined by No Kid Hungry: His ‘activities' don’t ‘align with our mission’

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a tough go-around trying to make a donation to an organization whose primary focus is providing meals for underserved children and ending childhood hunger.

The rapper-turned-federal government informant made an attempt to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit charity No Kid Hungry, only to have his offer declined.

“@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children i never seen something so cruel,” the 24-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the nonprofit explained the reasoning behind the refusal.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," the statement reads. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Hernandez was released from a private prison in Jamaica, Queens, by Judge Paul Engelmeyer last month due to the coronavirus pandemic that spurred the federal judge in Manhattan to release him early because of his asthma.

He was released after more than a week of failed attempts from his legal defense team to persuade the Bureau of Prisons to let him off early from his sentence, which prior to last month was set to end on Aug. 1, for his conviction on racketeering charges last year.

Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for Hernandez, told Fox News at the time, "We are all very happy that he was released."

Hernandez defended his decision to flip on his Nine Trey Bloods gang associates in an Instagram Live video last week in which he essentially copped to tattling because he felt those close to him displayed a lack of loyalty towards him before and while he was locked away awaiting trial.

