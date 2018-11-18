'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason doubles down on Confederate flag support

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, is doubling down on his support of the Confederate flag despite receiving backlash over a photo on Instagram just weeks ago.

On Sunday, Eason posted photos and a video of himself posing at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona with a Confederate flag. Eason, 30, captioned the first of images with a defense of the controversial flag and a promise to visit more states with it.

“Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel.”

According to Us Weekly, Evans, 26, supported her husband in the comments by encouraging him to share more of their trip with the flag saying, “Lmao you need to post that video.”

Soon after, a video in which Eason can be seen draped in the flag on the edge of a cliff while a woman, presumably Jenelle, laughs and talks to him.

The outlet reports that Eason responded to detractors in the comments section of the post arguing that he doesn’t believe the flag represents racism, but rather pride in his heritage.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” he wrote. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

He continued: “If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

As previously reported, Eason caught some serious backlash in late October after posting a different photo of himself draped in the Confederate flag.

“Where I'm from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern,” he wrote in the caption of that photo. “Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”