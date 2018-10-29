Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason upsets fans after posing with the Confederate flag

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, continues to spark controversy. This time, the former MTV star has upset his followers on Instagram by posing with a Confederate flag over the weekend.

On Saturday, Eason posted a photo of himself draped in the Confederate flag while making devil horns with his right hand. The star doubled down on the imagery with a caption insisting those that disagree with his views on the flag should stop following him.

“Where I'm from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern,” he wrote. “Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”

He also hashtagged the post with “RHEC,” which Us Weekly notes stands for Raise Hell Eat Cornbread. Fans were quick to slam Eason for his views on the flag in the comments section of the post.

“The confederacy were literally traitors they left America, so supporting this flag is one of the most un-American things you can do,” one user wrote.

“You are such garbage,” another, blunter, user noted.

“You’ve got honestly the worst opinion I’ve ever seen,” another said.

However, some took to the comments to support Easons position on the Confederate flag.

“A rebel flag represents history,” one user said.

“How many hours do you spend laughing at your comment section???” wrote another.

“He has a right to express himself and his views, Free speech! Peace,” wrote another.

Eason hasn’t directly responded to the backlash, nor has his wife. However, Evans posted a video to her Instagram story on Sunday of an angry man making fun of people for getting riled up over an Instagram post. It’s unclear if it was meant as a reaction to the online vitriol her husband is getting, though.