‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham launches Austin mayoral campaign after confusing 2026 and 2028 election dates

"Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham recently announced she was eyeing a new title — mayor — but her political rollout may have come a bit too early.

She announced on social media earlier this week that she had made plans to run for mayor of Austin, sparking immediate buzz and a fair amount of confusion.

The reality TV star then appeared on "TMZ Live," where hosts quickly discovered that her campaign timeline didn’t quite line up with reality.

"The election’s not until 2028. Why so early?" the hosts asked.

Abraham responded confidently — and incorrectly. "For some reason, the mayor election is in 2026…" she said.

During the live interview, TMZ called City Hall in Austin, and Abraham had a stunned reaction. "So, Farrah, we just got this in our ear, the election is in 2028… so I think you may have jumped the gun here."

The revelation appeared to catch Abraham completely off guard. She visibly struggled as the hosts explained the difference between municipal, district and federal election cycles.

"I love that I jumped the gun," she replied with a smile, embracing the confused moment.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson was elected in 2024 and is serving a four-year term. The next mayoral race won’t take place until 2028.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Abraham shared that she's dialing back her political ambitions, abandoning a bid for Austin, Texas mayor and jumping into a City Council race instead.

"So I'm not running for mayor ... It's local district five, which I think is great. I had no idea that I was going to be switching and amending so quickly. But I'm happy that the city was open to it. And I'm very excited," Abraham said.

A rep for the former MTV star also shared a statement with Fox News Digital detailing her decision to run for office.

"I’m running for Austin City Council District 5 because our city has lost balance — we’ve gone soft on crime, driven up prices and left working families like mine struggling to keep up. Enough is enough," Abraham, 34, shared.

"I’ve faced Hollywood drama, cancel culture and online trolls and I’m still here — ready to fight for Austin families who don’t have lobbyists or insider access. I’m here for the everyday parents juggling jobs, school runs and dreams. It’s time for a survivor mom who knows how to hustle and make real change."

She additionally laid out a six-point platform she said will anchor her election run.

"1. Family Planning for All — Brighter futures start here. 2. Modern Workers Act — Your home, your dreams," she explained. "3. Veteran Bridge Program — Support when you need it. 4. Safety & Policy First — Every zip code matters. 5. Abraham’s Survivor-First Pilot — Your voice, your truth. 6. Senior Housing ATX Cares — Safe, dignified living."

Abraham entered the spotlight in 2009 on MTV’s "16 and Pregnant," with her storyline marked by tragedy as she welcomed daughter Sophia shortly after losing her high school boyfriend.

She later became one of the most recognizable faces on "Teen Mom" before leaving the show in 2018.