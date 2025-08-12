Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Teddi Mellencamp struggles with speech following cancer treatment

Former Bravo star was diagnosed earlier this year after melanoma spread to brain and lungs

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle Video

Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards praised friend and co-star Teddi Mellencamp as she battles cancer at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about the toll cancer has taken – not just on her body, but on her ability to speak. 

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 44, revealed that her treatment for stage 4 cancer has left her struggling with her speech. 

"I feel like my words are a little stuttery sometimes, and it doesn't mean I'm telling a lie," Mellencamp said in a sneak peek of her appearance on the "Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast, obtained by People.

TEDDI MELLENCAMP WARNS ABOUT CRITICAL MEDICAL OVERSIGHT IN HER CANCER JOURNEY

Teddi Mellencamp

Former "Real Housewives" cast member Teddi Mellencamp explains how cancer treatment affects her speech and creates concerns about television appearances. (Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü )

"Some people have to relearn to talk after having these surgeries that I had. The fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for. But it still happens to me, and some days are very bad."

The Bravo alum admitted she’s concerned about how she might be perceived if she were to return to television. 

"Some days, I'm just stumbling word over word," she explained. "And I would hate to be on a show like that and have somebody think that I was not being honest and really I was just struggling. And then get the heat for it, because how could you do that to someone that has cancer?"

Teddi Mellencamp

The Bravo alum admitted she’s concerned about how she might be perceived if she were to return to television.  (Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram)

While the reality television veteran isn’t ruling out future appearances, she explained she’s hitting pause.

TEDDI MELLENCAMP WONDERS IF CANCER WAS HER 'PAYBACK' FOR ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH HORSE TRAINER

"I don't think it would be the best for the cast, and it wouldn't be the best for me right now."

WATCH: KYLE RICHARDS CALLS TEDDI MELLENCAMP ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’ DURING CANCER BATTLE

Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle Video

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year after her melanoma metastasized in her brain and lungs. She underwent surgery to remove several masses and has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation.

During her podcast appearance, the "Real Housewives" star also candidly spoke out about what she’s "most fearful" of during her battle with cancer, with the most obvious answer being death.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp at a red carpet event

Teddi and estranged husband Edwin Arroyave put their divorce on hold to handle her health. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

But when reflecting on what truly weighs on her, she said, "I’m fearful of feeling alone."

She continued to call it "an irrational fear," acknowledging that she has so "many friends and family" around her. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her vulnerable admission comes as Mellencamp navigates a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave

The estranged couple put a pause to their separation as Mellencamp continues her cancer treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp

The "Real Housewives" star candidly spoke out about what she’s "most fearful" of during her battle with stage 4 cancer.  (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

"I always knew he'd do the right thing by me," Mellencamp said during a previous episode of the podcast. "If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now. But, my dad [singer John Mellencamp] and family just said like, 'I don't think this is the right thing for her to be able to try to navigate right now or figure out.' It was like, 'Yeah, of course. No, we'll wait. We'll wait until she's better, and then we’ll figure it out.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To this day, I don't hate Edwin," she said. "I just want him to be happy, and I want our kids to be happy, and I want us to be able to have a good friendship and relationship, and I don't want to do anything to hurt him. I kind of know how our marriage works."

Mellencamp filed for divorce from Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage.

The pair share three children – daughters Slate and Dove, and son Cruz.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending