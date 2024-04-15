Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Feud

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham reprimands photographer for inappropriate request: 'Don't be a d---'

Hannah Waddingham hosted the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer Video

'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer

British actress Hannah Waddingham took issue with remarks made by a photographer at the Olivier Awards in London, calling him out while posing for pictures. (Credit: Bruna Guimaraes/@odeiotedlasso)

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham did not mince words with a photographer whom she felt made an inappropriate comment towards her while posing for pictures in London.

The incident occurred at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, where Waddingham served as host. Video captured by a fan and shared with Fox News Digital shows the "Ted Lasso" star posing for photographs outside before becoming visibly perturbed by something out of frame.

"Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend," Waddingham can be heard saying.

'TED LASSO' SEASON 3: JASON SUDEIKIS AND SHOW'S STARS ON IF IT'S THE FINAL SEASON AND POTENTIAL SPINOFFS

Hannah Waddingham points to her right while posing for photos in a purple sparkly gown at The Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham's tense moment with a photographer at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday was caught on camera. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Don’t be a d---. Otherwise, I’ll veer off. Don’t say, ‘Show me the legs,’" she said.

Waddingham stunned in a lavender dress, layered with thin tulle and adorned with small jewels.

WATCH: ‘TED LASSO’ ACTRESS HANNAH WADDINGHAM CALLS OUT PHOTOGRAPHER

'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer Video

Fox News Digital spoke with the person who filmed the video, Bruna Guimaraes, who traveled all the way from Brazil in hopes of meeting Waddingham. 

"I started recording the video, but quickly saw that something was wrong, because her expression changed instantly," she shared.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hannah Waddingham blows kisses to the photographers at The Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham blew kisses on the carpet at the Olivier Awards. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the incident, the actress, 49, walked down the stairs shaking her head, much to the delight of onlookers who seemed tickled by her remarks. Before descending another set of stairs, Waddingham appeared to exchange more words, albeit briefly, with the photographer. It's not clear what was said.

Hannah Waddingham looks demure on the carpet in a red leather jacket and black plunging dress

Hannah Waddingham appeared to say something to the photographer after the ordeal, but it's unknown what she said. (Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)

Many fans came to the Brits' defense on social media, applauding the actress for reprimanding the photographer.

"I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap," one person wrote to X. 

"She is absolutely amazing! Good for her to stand up to such misogyny," another shared.

Hannah Waddingham looks at a reporter as she's photographed on the carpet in a black plunging dress

Hannah Waddingham was defended online by social media users for calling out a photographer. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These [paparazzi] are such bottom feeders…how are they not constantly embarrassed about the way they go about their job…" another remarked. 

Others suggested that the photographer was likely looking for Waddingham to model her gown, which had a defined leg-slit, making the request more tolerable.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Waddingham's representative for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending