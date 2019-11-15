Like Hallmark Christmas movies? Tech company offering $1,000 for binge-watch gig

What do you want for Christmas? How about a job watching TV?

A tech company is offering $1,000 to "a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas.”

The lucky binger will be required to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in two weeks and review them on social media, according to CenturyLink’s website.

“Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review,” the ad says.

The reviewer will also get what the ad refers to as a “Hallmark binge-watching package,” complete with hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, twinkle lights and a mini Christmas tree.

Does this ad sound vaguely like the plot of a Hallmark movie to anyone else? There was definitely one about a woman posting an ad for a fake Christmas boyfriend.

Interested candidates can apply on the website.