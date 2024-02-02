Taylor Swift's trip from Tokyo to the Super Bowl could hit roadblock

Fans of Taylor Swift, who recently took a passion for watching the NFL amid the Eras Tour star’s love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are hoping she can make it to the Super Bowl (Taylor’s Version) but a potential roadblock could prevent her from getting to the NFL’s big game.

Just over a week remains before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers square off for Super Bowl LVIII at the 60,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11 — and Swift is ready for it. But, in the days leading up to the event, the pop star will be in Japan, where her Eras Tour has resumed with four shows at the Tokyo Dome in the country’s capital.

Swifties have crushed the numbers: The last of four scheduled Tokyo shows is on Feb. 10. Due to time zone differences, if she flies out at midnight, it will be 7 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. Barring delays, Swift could still make the 11- or 12-hour flight to Las Vegas, and arrive the day before the game after hosting four rigorous shows and crossing nine time zones.

However, she'd better already have a blank space to park her plane as facilities to leave private aircraft at airports in and around Las Vegas have been spoken for, airport and Federal Aviation Administration officials said Thursday.

"Oh, they’re full," said Rick Breitenfeldt, FAA spokesperson.

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the NFL’s championship game, Fox News Digital has learned.

The "1989" star wants to make her fans' wildest dreams come true — it’s simply a matter of logistics.

The four airports immediately around Las Vegas have about 475 parking spaces combined, according to Heidi Hayes, a spokesperson for the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Las Vegas-area airports often reach capacity for private planes during mega sports events, such as the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in November, Hayes said.

Air traffic is expected to be particularly heavy at Harry Reid International, one of the busiest passenger airports in the U.S. The Las Vegas airport reported on Wednesday it handled a record 57.6 million passengers in 2023. That's an average of nearly 160,000 people per day.

General aviation airports in suburban North Las Vegas and Henderson, including Boulder City Municipal Airport, which is approximately 24 miles east of Las Vegas, are also booked.

Parking could be scarce as the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League will be in Las Vegas for a tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas Country Club just ahead of the Super Bowl.

The NFL does not handle aircraft reservations, league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press, but it does help coordinate with the FAA, National Business Aviation Association, host city airport authorities and commercial private aircraft service companies during Super Bowl events.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

