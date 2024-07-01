Taylor Swift's stage malfunction leaves singer stuck on platform during Dublin 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift knows how to handle anything thrown her way during the singer-songwriter's "Eras Tour."

During Saturday's concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, Swift got stuck on a stage platform. However, the "Tortured Poets Department" singer didn't miss a beat as a backup dancer helped her down.

Swift had been atop a portion of the stage that lifts during her performance of "Fortnight." The platform didn't lower after the song, leaving the pop star with no way down as "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" began.

Backup dancer Jan Ravnik, who Swift performs the "Fortnight" choreography with, saved the day by letting Swift jump into his arms, according to video shared online. The musician giggled as she touched down safely on the ground and continued right on into her next song.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE GET SUPPORT FROM FAMILY AFTER SURPRISE ‘ERAS TOUR’ STAGE APPEARANCE

Swift's Dublin tour stops were filled with action. NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce seemingly surprised Swift by attending the third night of the concert. Fans noticed Swift's face light up as she spotted Kelce in the VIP tent.

Other celebrities in the audience included Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks. Roberts and Kelce hung out throughout the show, as fans captured video of the two having a friendly conversation.

Swift honored Nicks with a speech during the concert right before she sang the song "Clara Bow" live for the first time.

"Clara Bow" mentions Nicks with the lyrics, "You look like Stevie Nicks/In '75, the hair and lips/Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, a full eclipse."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift paid tribute to Nicks ahead of the song.

"I’ve never played this song live at all and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do," she told the crowd. "She paved the way for us."

"She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is," Swift continued. "She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks."

Swift also sang "You're Own Your Own, Kid," from her album "Midnights." Fan-captured video showed the "Dreams" singer wiping away tears after Swift finished singing the song in its entirety. Nicks previously revealed the song helped her get through the death of "Fleetwood Mac" member Christine McVie.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid,'" Nicks told the crowd at her concert in May 2023, six months after McVie's death. "That is the sadness of how I feel."

"When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids," she said. "We always were, and now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me do that. Thank you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE AND TAYLOR SWIFT LEAVE ‘THE ERAS TOUR’ TOGETHER

Swift and Kelce later emerged from backstage together as they left the stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end walked ahead of Swift at one moment and put his arms up to show off the pop star, who jokingly rolled her eyes. Swift beamed as she linked arms with Kelce before disappearing from view.

Kelce and Swift publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023. The "1989" singer showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game, much to the surprise of Kelce and the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP