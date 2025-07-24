Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce gives fans rare glimpse into private life with pop star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce posted several photos of his "adventures this offseason" on social media, many including his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be seen dining out, enjoying the snow, ice skating and drinking wine in the mountains in the pictures Kelce shared on Instagram.

In the first photo, the couple, who began dating two years ago, posed in white on a boat while wearing matching caps that said "captain" and "first mate."

In another, they both looked chic in black at a restaurant while Kelce’s phone could be seen at the bottom of the shot. He appeared to have a photo of the two of them as his wallpaper.

The couple were decked out in winter wear during a snowy getaway with friends, including sports reporter Erin Andrews and her husband, former hockey player Jarret Stoll, in another picture.

They were likely on their March trip to Montana, People reported.

Another snapshot showed the two in the snow, laughing while Kelce looked like he was about to punt the camera.

He and Swift could also be seen dressed up at an event with friends and sipping wine in the mountains. Kelce, who is in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel out this weekend, wears a "Happy Gilmore" hat in one of the photos.

Kelce also included a number of photos with his brother Jason, his mother and father Donna and Ed, the "Cruel Summer" singer’s brother Austin Swift and even his Tight End University program pals.

While this was the first time the professional athlete has posted photos of his girlfriend on social media, he has gushed about her in the past.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything," Kelce told Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast last year. "That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady. So it’s like, I’m proud of that."

He added, "So it’s not like I’m sitting here trying to juggle how to keep this under wraps. You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."