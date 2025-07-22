Caitlin Clark shares details of Taylor Swift conversation at Chiefs’ playoff game: ‘That was really fun’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark recently revealed what she and international pop sensation Taylor Swift were whispering about when the two sat together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

The Indiana Fever guard shared the details of their conversation during a recent appearance on the "A Touch More" podcast with WNBA legend Sue Bird and former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

"What were you actually saying?" Rapinoe asked as an image of Clark and Swift was shown to the live audience in Indiana ahead of the All-Star weekend’s events.

"Don’t lie to us," Bird added with a laugh.

Clark, who has spoken previously about the interaction, said she was explaining a call that was made during the divisional round playoff game in January.

"Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football. So, I was telling her why they threw a flag or like — but in the best way. Like, I don't even know everything," Clark admitted.

"I was just explaining things, but, yeah, that was really fun. I’m a big Chiefs fan. So, getting to spend time with Taylor, and then also Travis [Kelce] played really well that game — the Chiefs won, it was the playoffs."

Clark told ESPN in May the two were "talking football" during the the Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Texans. She called Swift "one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around."

"She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great," Clark told the outlet.

Kelce scored a touchdown in the game, helping the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. But Kansas City could not pull off the three-peat. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in February's Super Bowl.