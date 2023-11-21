Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce details their courtship; Sami Sheen reveals she had a boob job

Heidi Klum went topless in Las Vegas this weekend while Bruce Willis' daughter shared more about her dad's illness

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift in a patterned shirt holds hands with Travis kelce split Sami Sheen in a hot pink shirt takes a selfie

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce made headlines this week when the NFL player divulged how the two met. Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richard's daughter, also caught attention for documenting her breast augmentation surgery. (Getty Images/Sami Sheen Instagram)

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this.' Continue reading here…

‘A NEW RACK’ - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen, 19, documents breast augmentation surgery. Continue reading here…

Heidi Klum wears dark black sunglasses and a leather jacket with no bra underneath

Heidi Klum enjoyed her time at the Grand Prix in Las Vegas. (Heidi Klum Instagram)

CAUTION TO THE WIND - Heidi Klum struts topless at F1 in Las Vegas; joins Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber at Grand Prix. Continue reading here…

‘WHOLE DAMN HEART’ - Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah gets emotional over photos with dad. Continue reading here…

DEFYING AGE - Brigitte Nielsen's grown sons told her she was too old to become a mom again at 55: 'No such thing.' Continue reading here…

Melanie Griffith in a black top poses next to Antonio Banderas also in black

Antono Banderas opened up about how he and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith are able to successfully co-parent. ( David Livingston/Getty Images)

FRIENDLY EXES - Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith find success post split: 'The key is just to understand each other.' Continue reading here…

DETERIORATING HEALTH - Adult film star Ron Jeremy released to ‘private residence’ in rape case due to declining health. Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Kate Beckinsale wears provocative 'Titanic' dress for Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday. Continue reading here…

'A MAJOR AWARD' - 'A Christmas Story’ turns 40: the stars then and now. Continue reading here… 

Taylor Swiftin a sparkly bodysuit looks out at the crowd

Taylor Swift was heartbroken to learn a fan of hers died before her first concert in Brazil. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

‘A SHATTERED HEART’ - Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ as fan dies before Brazil concert. Continue reading here…

