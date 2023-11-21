Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce details their courtship; Sami Sheen reveals she had a boob job

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this.' Continue reading here…

‘A NEW RACK’ - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen, 19, documents breast augmentation surgery. Continue reading here…

CAUTION TO THE WIND - Heidi Klum struts topless at F1 in Las Vegas; joins Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber at Grand Prix. Continue reading here…

‘WHOLE DAMN HEART’ - Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah gets emotional over photos with dad. Continue reading here…

DEFYING AGE - Brigitte Nielsen's grown sons told her she was too old to become a mom again at 55: 'No such thing.' Continue reading here…

FRIENDLY EXES - Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith find success post split: 'The key is just to understand each other.' Continue reading here…

DETERIORATING HEALTH - Adult film star Ron Jeremy released to ‘private residence’ in rape case due to declining health. Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Kate Beckinsale wears provocative 'Titanic' dress for Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday. Continue reading here…

'A MAJOR AWARD' - 'A Christmas Story’ turns 40: the stars then and now. Continue reading here…

‘A SHATTERED HEART’ - Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ as fan dies before Brazil concert. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube