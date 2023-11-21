Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce details their courtship; Sami Sheen reveals she had a boob job

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this.' Continue reading here…
‘A NEW RACK’ - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen, 19, documents breast augmentation surgery. Continue reading here…
CAUTION TO THE WIND - Heidi Klum struts topless at F1 in Las Vegas; joins Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber at Grand Prix. Continue reading here…
‘WHOLE DAMN HEART’ - Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah gets emotional over photos with dad. Continue reading here…
DEFYING AGE - Brigitte Nielsen's grown sons told her she was too old to become a mom again at 55: 'No such thing.' Continue reading here…
FRIENDLY EXES - Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith find success post split: 'The key is just to understand each other.' Continue reading here…
DETERIORATING HEALTH - Adult film star Ron Jeremy released to ‘private residence’ in rape case due to declining health. Continue reading here…
PHOTOS - Kate Beckinsale wears provocative 'Titanic' dress for Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday. Continue reading here…
'A MAJOR AWARD' - 'A Christmas Story’ turns 40: the stars then and now. Continue reading here…
‘A SHATTERED HEART’ - Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ as fan dies before Brazil concert. Continue reading here…
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA