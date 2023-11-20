Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Brigitte Nielsen's grown sons told her she was too old to become a mom again at 55: 'No such thing'

Nielsen famously dated Flavor Flav and was previously married to Sylvester Stallone

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Brigitte Nielsen explains why she hid her pregnancy from ‘Creed II’ cast Video

Brigitte Nielsen explains why she hid her pregnancy from ‘Creed II’ cast

Actress Brigitte Nielson tells Fox News why she hid her pregnancy from her fellow cast mates, while filming ‘Creed II.’

Iconic model and actress Brigitte Nielsen became a mother for the fifth time in 2018 at 55 years old. 

Giving birth to her only daughter, Frida, in 2018, Nielsen says she was consistently told she was too old to be a parent. 

"Half the world was saying that when I got pregnant at 55 — including my four older sons," Nielsen admitted of her boys, who range in age from 28 to 39. "But first of all, there’s no such thing as ‘too old,'" she retorted, in a conversation with People magazine.

BRIGITTE NIELSEN AND SYLVESTER STALLONE'S 'CREED II' REUNION WAS 'INCREDIBLY EMOTIONAL'

Brigitte Nielsen split with photo of her with her daugther

Brigitte Nielsen, now 60, is a mother to 5-year-old daughter Frida. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images/Brigitte Nielsen Instagram)

"We don’t say that to men who have children in their 60s, 70s, even 80s! … Look at Robert De Niro. He's 79, and he has a 7-month-old." The "Taxi Driver" actor turned 80 in August, just months after welcoming his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Now 60, Nielsen insists that her age does not hinder her parenting. "When I was a younger mom, I was often juggling being single, being on a plane, on a movie set. Now Frida comes first," she shared.

"You know how kids say grandmothers are the best? I feel like I have that mindset and emotion. I have the patience and that extra bit of love to give now, and I think it’s because I’m a grandmother’s age."

Brigitte Nielsen holds daughter Frida on her shoulders

Brigitte Nielsen shares daughter Frida with her husband Mattia Dessì. (Brigitte Nielsen Instagram)

Nielsen underwent rigorous IVF treatments for over a decade before becoming pregnant with her daughter. She shares Frida with her Italian husband, Mattia Dessì, whom she married in 2009. They married when the "Creed II" actress was 42 and he was 27.

"The doctor warned me to be realistic about my chances. He told me I had a two and a half percent chance of getting pregnant, so when it finally happened, it was just amazing. And then there was fear, because I was such high-risk, being 54."

Brigitte Nielsen in a black dresses kisses her husband Mattia Dessi in a magenta shirt

Brigitte Nielsen and Mattia Dessi married in 2009. They were 42 and 27, respectively, at the time they got married. (STARLITE/Getty Images)

"It was the easiest pregnancy I ever had," she admitted to the outlet. "Maybe because I had done it four times before, and my priorities had shifted. It was a deep, deep desire within me and a choice," she shared.

Nielsen and her first husband, Kasper Winding, share a son Julian together, whom Winding predominately raised. She shares another son, Killian, with former football player Mark Gastineau. She also has two sons, Douglas and Raoul Meyer Jr., with her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer. She did not have children with her second husband, Sylvester Stallone, nor her third husband, Sebastian Copeland. 

The Danish model famously dated Flavor Flav and also claimed she had relations with Sean Penn and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Brigitte Nielsen in a black dress poses against white bars in 1987 split Brigitte Nielsen on the carpet in black in 2019

Brigitte Nielsen shows off her platinum blonde hair in photos taken in 1987, left, and 2019. (Getty Images)

A representative for Nielsen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

