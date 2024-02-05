Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce superfan Melissa Etheridge slams critics of romance

Melissa Etheridge wants only the best for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"You gotta love love, you gotta love happiness, and if you have any trouble with that, you might need to look at yourself. I love seeing people that are happy. Way to go," Etheridge told Fox News Digital at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on Friday.

The "Come to My Window" singer and Kansas City native is a self-described "massive" fan of the couple, but has one caveat for their relationship.

"Just as long as he doesn’t retire, then I might have a problem," she joked, adding, "But it’s up to him, it’s up to him. We’ll go on."

Etheridge has regularly shared her love for the Chiefs on social media. Last week, ahead of their AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, she shared a video of herself wearing head to toe Chiefs gear and admiring the team's flag outside.

"I have informed my family I am emotionally unavailable for the next 7 hours," she wrote before the start of the game, which the Chiefs won, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The team will face off against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, with Swift expected to attend after a grueling, time zone-hopping international flight from Japan.

Etheridge was at the 33rd annual benefit gala MusiCares® Person of the Year, honoring Jon Bon Jovi, who is a Grammy Award winner, 11-time nominee, founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi, and longtime pal of hers.

The 62-year-old performed Bon Jovi’s song "Blaze of Glory," and was thrilled to honor her friend.

"It’s an incredible song. It’s that rock song with a little Western twinge to it, which I love, [I’m] going to have a blast performing it tonight," she said ahead of the show. "Jon’s an old friend of mine and we’re having a good time."

Fellow New Jersey-born superstar Bruce Springsteen was also on hand to honor Bon Jovi, and Etheridge shared that he’s responsible for her favorite memory with the honoree.

"Probably when Bruce Springsteen asked he and I to come up and sing ‘Hungry Heart’ with him in New Jersey. Can’t get any better than that," Etheridge said.

And after four decades in the music business, Etheridge still finds new ways to be inspired by her friend.

"He’s inspired me, he’s showed me how us rock stars, after a few decades, how to keep being relevant, how to keep making music, and staying in there, that’s what he’s shown me," she shared.