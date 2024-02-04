Taylor Swift impressed by Grammys joke about her camera time during NFL games

Trevor Noah's joke about Taylor Swift during the comedian's monologue at the 2024 Grammy Awards seemed to please the global pop star.

Noah brought up NFL fans who are mad about frequently seeing Swift on their TVs during football games while she roots for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The former "Daily Show" host joked that instead of showing Swift during the broadcast, they would be showing football players.

The camera then cut to Terry Crews – who previously played in the NFL for six years. The "White Chicks" star played for the L.A. Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and more.

As Trevor made the joke, the camera cut to Swift. She laughed along with the joke this time.

"This is how you make a joke about Taylor Swift," a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"future award show hosts take notes this is how you make a taylor swift joke," another added.

Swift is often the subject of award show jokes, and a mention of the "Midnights" singer during Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue didn't get the same reaction from the musician.

Koy took a shot at Swift by referencing the attention the NFL typically gives the pop star when she attends boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games .

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked. "I swear, there’s just more to go to."

The camera then panned to Swift, who remained straight-faced as she took a sip of her drink. The singer, who is on a break from her "Eras Tour," was seated with Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh, along with Emma Stone and other A-list stars.

"Personally if taylor swift glared like that at me on national television I’d walk right out of that room and leave the country," one viewer wrote on X.

Swift has commented on the public's reaction to how often she appears on the big screen while cheering on Kelce.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she recently told Time magazine. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," Swift added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

