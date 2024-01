Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger believes a proposal is just around the corner.

Stanger, who revealed she is starring in a new show called "Patti the Matchmaker" that premieres this spring on CW, spoke with Fox News Digital on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet Sunday.

The matchmaker predicted that the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs player will take a big step forward soon. "I have a feeling [Kelce] will propose once the season's over," she suggested.

The regular NFL season is now over, but Kelce's Chiefs are in the playoffs, hoping to make it to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Stanger said she believes a proposal will happen between then and the beginning of training for next season, which should take place this summer.

"The NFL won't let you propose, apparently, during season," she claimed, "from what I understand."

While there doesn't seem to be an official rule about this, this isn't the first time someone has suggested that a proposal from a player during the season would be frowned upon.

Last month on the "Virtual Reali-tea" podast, Hannah Ann Sluss, a former "Bachelor" contestant who is currently engaged to NFL free agent Jake Funk, said, "Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason. Because last season I was like, ‘I want to get engaged.’ He was like, ‘Well, typically guys get engaged in the offseason.’"

She added that he told her it was "not the best look" for a player to get engaged during the football season because it takes focus away from the sport.

Describing why she thinks Swift and Kelce are a perfect match, Stanger explained, "I think the way he pursued her, I think the way he was holding that little friendship bracelet and wanted to meet her, and I think she needed a guy who pursued her hard. No one has ever gone out of their way."

Kelce first spoke publicly of Swift on his "New Heights" podcast last July, where he explained that he attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said, "so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Exchanging friendship bracelets became a phenomemon during Swift's tour, and Kelce explained that he'd made one especially for her with his phone number on it.

In Swift's interview after being named Time's Person of the Year, she called those comments from Kelce "metal as hell," and said she started seeing him "right after."

"Nothing to her ex-boyfriend," Stanger said, referring to actor Joe Alwyn, "but I think he felt eclipsed by her and this one doesn't."

She added that football players and singers "go great together."

The reality star also told Fox News Digital that it's "about time" for an engagement.

"They're both the same age, they're probably going to want to start a family, he's from a good family, she's got good friends, it's Kansas City values. I mean, you know, it's Midwest fun," she said.

"It's what everybody wants for her. She's a good girl, she deserves it.