Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes continue to be WAG BFFs.

Mahomes shared a series of photos of the pair sporting Chiefs gear on her Instagram with the caption, "Twinning & Winning."

The two women braved freezing subzero temperatures Saturday during the Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift and Mahomes wore custom jackets with their respective partner’s numbers and names, white winter hats, and black leggings and boots.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRAVES FRIGID TEMPS FOR TRAVIS KELCE'S PLAYOFF GAME

The jackets’ designer, Kristin Juszcyzk posted about creating the looks on her social media, tagging Swift and Mahomes in the caption and writing, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!!"

Swift and Mahomes have been side by side in the Chiefs suite for multiple games, with their friendship appearing to grow since the singer made her debut back in September.

Mahomes has even been included in Swift’s girl squad, partying with the "Cruel Summer" singer and her pals, including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner, on two separate occasions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the game Saturday, Swift braved some open windows in the Cheifs suite to interact with fans as well, offering distance high-fives to the crowd in the stands.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Kansas City dipped to minus 2 degrees with a wind chill around minus 24 by 7 p.m.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Dolphoins 26 to 7, with their next game scheduled for this coming weekend on their road to the Super Bowl.

Swift is due back on the road for her Eras tour beginning Feb. 7 in Japan, meaning she would miss the Super Bowl on Feb 11 if the Chiefs make it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has a total of three shows in Tokyo, the last on Feb. 10, then a short break before picking up again in Australia on Feb. 16.