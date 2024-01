Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift seemingly manifested her relationship with Travis Kelce as a 19-year-old.

Swift opened up about what her ideal relationship would look like and the kind of person she'd like to date in a 2009 interview with Glamour. NFL star Kelce and global pop star Swift debuted their relationship in September and the athlete might just fit perfectly into the singer's expectations.

"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville," the "Midnights" singer told the outlet back then. "I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life."

For Swift, she wanted someone who "has his own voice" along with "passion and ambition."

"I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

Kelce has made a name for himself on the professional football field. The star tight end was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He helped the team win Super Bowls LIV and LVII. He recently became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards and is on his way to cementing his status as the best TE in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

Here are some other signs of the "invisible string" tying Swift to Kelce:

Swift sings about the "invisible string," the coincidences that often connect people together even before they've met, and Kelce and the pop star seem to have a few. The couple both use arrow imagery for their jobs.

Swift sings "The Archer," a song she released in 2019 during "The Eras Tour," in which she stands on stage and shoots an invisible arrow with her arms. Kelce uses the same signature move when he enters the field while playing a game.

Kelce's home field is also named Arrowhead Stadium – yet even more arrow imagery.

In "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)," Swift sings "I'll be 87, you'll be 89/I'll still look at you like the stars that shine." Although the singer-songwriter is singing about ages, 87 is Kelce's football number while 1989 is the year Swift was born.

Swift also sings a song about her late grandmother, "Marjorie." It turns out that Marjorie and Kelce share a birthday – Oct. 5.

On top of the little connections tying the two together, Swift and Kelce also prioritize family – their own and each other's. Swift is often seen hanging out with Kelce's mom and dad while he plays football. Meanwhile, Kelce watched Swift perform "The Eras Tour" in Argentina alongside her dad, Scott.

"The pairing is a total nod to the classic Americana theme that Taylor sings about," celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti previously told Fox News Digital.

"As a couple, it is clear that there is real potential here," she added. "In terms of compatibility, age-wise, they are both 33 and are most likely at the chapter of life where they are dating with the intention of finding their forever partner to start a family with. They both have strong family values; Travis was raised in the Midwest, and Taylor spent a majority of her younger formative years in Tennessee."

