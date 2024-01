Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Travis Kelce picked Justin Timberlake as the "most famous person" on his phone this week after an interviewer joked that he shouldn't "give us the easy answer."

"The easy answer? You guys know the easy answer," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped in the video on the NFL team’s TikTok, alluding to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

After the interviewer asked Kelce if he could "call Justin Timberlake right now and he’ll pick up" the athlete quickly shook his head, "No, not a chance."

He added, "And I appreciate you, Justin. He’s a busy man."

Another team member said his most famous contact in his phone was Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor joked that his was his mom. "We talk every day. Me and my mom are like this."

One person joked in the comments, "What if you just called Taylor up," while another wrote, "But the real question is how is the easy answer saved in his contacts!"

Kelce and Swift began dating last summer and spent the holidays together. Swift has attended several of Kelce’s games, including on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The couple made their public debut at one of his games at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

