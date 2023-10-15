Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave 'SNL' after party together hand in hand, after surprise cameos

After weeks of tantalizing the public, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Arriving hand in hand to the "Saturday Night Live" after party on Saturday at Catch Steak New York, the two-time Super Bowl champion exhibited chivalry, opening the door for the pop star and helping her exit their vehicle.

Swift and Kelce were dressed in the same clothes they had worn to make surprise, separate appearances on the season premiere of "SNL."

Swift showed up to introduce friend and musical guest Ice Spice, while Kelce appeared at the end of a sketch mocking his and Swift's relationship and how it has consequently dominated conversation, even in the NFL.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ROMANCE WITH TRAVIS KELCE STIRS DRAMA WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND, INNER CIRCLE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neither Swift nor Kelce appeared shocked by the large number of paparazzi surrounding them as they tried to enter the venue. Earlier in the evening, the duo had enjoyed a dinner at Nobu, per Page Six, and were also greeted by a bevy of photographers.

One photo in particular caused a frenzy on social media, with keen-eyed viewers saying that Swift's lipstick looked smudged and Kelce's lips had a red hue.

"The fact that Travis literally has her lipstick on his mouth + in bits of his facial hair + people are still trying to convince the world they’re doing this for "PR" when in reality Tay wrote a whole a-- song, Bejeweled, about wanting a relationship like this one," one impassioned fan wrote to X, previously known as Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Why did none of us realize how red travis’s lips are? literally covered in her lipstick," another person shared. "Tell me rn travis's lips aren't tinted red and taylor's lipstick isn't smudged," another user suggested, in part.

TAYLOR SWIFT STEALS NYC SPOTLIGHT WITH BLAKE LIVELY, SOPHIE TURNER AND BRITTANY MAHOMES

The couple is rumored to be in New York City to catch the Philadelphia Eagles play against the New York Jets, which was even referenced in the "SNL" sketch.

Kelce's older brother, Jason, is a center for the Eagles. Normally the brothers are not able to watch each other's games, given they play on different teams, but Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos during last week's "Thursday Night Football" game, giving him a free Sunday.

Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday to catch the game and cheer on Kelce.

The "Blank Space" singer has appeared at three of Kelce's six games this season. She garnered immense attention after previously attending his Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium with her posse in tow. Joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, Swift was also spotted looking chummy with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the team's renowned quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source previously told Fox News Digital that the relationship between the musician and tight end is still "very new."

This past summer, Kelce hinted on his own podcast that he might be into Swift. A few months later, reports emerged that the duo were hanging out. Speculation only grew after Swift started showing up to Kelce's games. She is often seated with his mother, Donna.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.