Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'compatible across the board': astrologer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic relationship was written in the stars.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas told Fox News Digital that he gives the pair's astrological compatibility a "nine out of ten."

Swift has a Sagittarius sun with a Cancer moon and Kelce has a Libra sun with a Sagittarius moon, which, according to Thomas, allows them to "balance" each other out in their relationship while still having fun.

TAYLOR SWIFT IMPRESSED BY GRAMMYS JOKE ABOUT HER CAMERA TIME DURING NFL GAMES

"One of my favorite things about looking at their charts together is that they are compatible across the board," Thomas told Fox News Digital. "Not only just with affection and romance and passion, but also in intellectual communication, the way that they look at the world and how ultimately they are here to teach each other."

Thomas says he was able to look at Swift and Kelce's astrology charts to determine how their relationship will likely evolve.

WATCH: ASTROLOGER KYLE THOMAS SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE ‘COMPATIBLE ACROSS THE BOARD’

"So the thing that I really love here is we can look at the planets and how they're interacting and find out how exactly they are going to express their love languages and also, proceed throughout their relationship together," Kyle said.

He added, "But ultimately, I do feel like that they're a fantastic match. I give them a nine out of ten [for] astrological compatibility."

Kyle broke down the sun signs for both the "Cruel Summer" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player.

"Sagittarians tend to be very spontaneous," he said of Taylor's sign. "They love to express themselves. They love to crave new experiences and are also highly social. They're a very extroverted sign and also very creative. They're ruled by Jupiter, which represents that they're consistently always looking to expand themselves, to experience more, to live more, to understand more about what the world has to offer."

WATCH: CELEBRITY ASTROLOGER KYLE THOMAS BREAKS DOWN TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE'S SUN SIGNS

The astrology expert noted that Swift and Kelce's sun signs are "one of the best matches in the zodiac" because they "both can tag team not only as friends and teammates and experience camaraderie, but also build a long-term connection as well."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Travis is a Libra sun and he is also very deeply connected to social energy," he said. "Very much looking for partnership, works very well in partnerships and also knows how to mirror someone."

Thomas explained that he's studied the planets prominent in Swift and Kelce's charts and has been able to see how their relationship will withstand the test of time.

"They are going through very powerful karmic situations around true love and partnership simultaneously, at this point in time, that also began in 2023 and will continue to develop through this in the decade ahead," Thomas said. "That's why, as I am looking at their chart, not only do they balance each other, they push each other to grow and have fun and also, at the end of the day, give America hope."

WATCH: ASTROLOGER KYLE THOMAS SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ‘BALANCE EACH OTHER OUT’

He explained that part of the American dream is finding "true love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"That's what I think is so beautiful about them," Thomas continued, "is that they've captivated the zeitgeist at this point in time. We have the pop star, we have the superstar… and that I think is so powerful for people to see and also to experience at this point in time as well."

He continued, "The thing that I do see is their stars are showing that there's a lot of opportunities to build a long-term family, to build true love and really be happy at the end of the day."

Taylor just had a massive night at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, bringing home two awards: album of the year and best pop album. She also announced she will be releasing a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The global icon is currently on the Tokyo leg of her Eras tour before she travels back to the States to cheer on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battle it out against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.