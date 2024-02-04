Grammy awards: Taylor Swift announces new album after winning best pop vocal album

Taylor Swift announced a new album Sunday night at the 2024 Grammys.

Swift will release "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.

The singer-songwriter announced the news after being awarded the Grammy for best pop vocal album for "Midnights."

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that." She explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

Swift appeared at Sunday's award show without NFL star Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The singer plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. The global pop star is even planning how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source said.

Ahead of the awards show, Swift changed her Instagram profile photo for a black and white version – potentially dropping a hint to fans of what was to come. The "Midnights" singer is known to give out "Easter eggs" – hinting at things that are set to happen for her fans to decipher.

"When I was 15 and putting together my first album ... I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters," Swift previously told the Washington Post. "That's how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints and Easter eggs."

The singer is known as a "mastermind," even penning a song using the word. Swift sings, "If you fail to plan, you plan to fail/Strategy sets the scene for the tale" in the hit song from her latest album, which landed her six Grammys nominations this year.

"I think the best messages are cryptic ones," Swift told Entertainment Weekly. "Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry. This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message."

"They'll figure it out in time. Lots of examples of this exist through the history of my career."

Swift is set to return to "The Eras Tour" on Feb. 7 in Tokyo.

"The Eras Tour" is the first tour to ever cross the billion-dollar threshold, Pollstar found. Swift's tour additionally brought in $200 million in merchandise sales and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" earned the singer-songwriter roughly $250 million, marking it the highest-grossing concert film.