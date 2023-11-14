Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce at concert, pleads with fans to stop throwing things on stage

Matthew Perry's death certificate was released; Katy Perry won battle over mansion

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce puts his hands to his face in disbelief watching Taylor Swift split Taylor Swift looks out to her crowd in awe in orange dress

Taylor Swift had an eventful three shows in Argentina on her Eras Tour. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce showed up to support her during her Saturday show and Swift had to ask fans not to throw things on stage on Sunday. (@flormosso_/TikTok/Getty images)

LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift runs to kiss Travis Kelce after he attends her second Eras show in Argentina. Continue reading here…

‘IT REALLY FREAKS ME OUT’ - Taylor Swift pleads with fans after item is thrown onstage during Eras Tour concert. Continue reading here…

Matthew Perry in a grey suit and blue tie

More information into Matthew Perry's passing was learned with the release of his death certificate. (Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images)

MORE DETAILS - Matthew Perry’s death certificate reveals 'Friends' star’s time of death, names Keith Morrison as 'informant'. Continue reading here…

THERE FOR YOU - Matthew Perry’s friend Hank Azaria says co-star’s ‘sad’ funeral was full of ‘laughing and crying’. Continue reading here…

MONTECITO MANSION - Katy Perry earns legal victory in years-long battle for $15 million Montecito home. Continue reading here…

'DROP OF STERNNESS' - Pat Sajak warns 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'this is my show' in 'stern' off-screen moment. Continue reading here…

Julie in a blue sweater smiles with Savannah in a black patterned shirt and Todd in a light peach sweatshirt

Savannah Chrisley spoke about how her parents Todd and Julie are being treated in prison. (Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS - Savannah Chrisley details parents’ 'retaliation' in prison since she began speaking out. Continue reading here…

'FEELING BETTER' - Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss gave country star 'will to live'. Continue reading here…

'WAVE OF THE FUTURE' - '80s supermodel Carol Alt, 62, joins OnlyFans, promises 'tastefully done' nude photos. Continue reading here…

Buddy Valastro soft smiles and holds a rainbow sprinkled cake

'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro shared how he's lost 40 pounds. (Vincet Tullo/A&E)

SWEET SUCCESS - 'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro sheds 40 pounds with fasting, portion control. Continue reading here…

