Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce at concert, pleads with fans to stop throwing things on stage

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift runs to kiss Travis Kelce after he attends her second Eras show in Argentina. Continue reading here…

‘IT REALLY FREAKS ME OUT’ - Taylor Swift pleads with fans after item is thrown onstage during Eras Tour concert. Continue reading here…

MORE DETAILS - Matthew Perry’s death certificate reveals 'Friends' star’s time of death, names Keith Morrison as 'informant'. Continue reading here…

THERE FOR YOU - Matthew Perry’s friend Hank Azaria says co-star’s ‘sad’ funeral was full of ‘laughing and crying’. Continue reading here…

MONTECITO MANSION - Katy Perry earns legal victory in years-long battle for $15 million Montecito home. Continue reading here…

'DROP OF STERNNESS' - Pat Sajak warns 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'this is my show' in 'stern' off-screen moment. Continue reading here…

CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS - Savannah Chrisley details parents’ 'retaliation' in prison since she began speaking out. Continue reading here…

'FEELING BETTER' - Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss gave country star 'will to live'. Continue reading here…

'WAVE OF THE FUTURE' - '80s supermodel Carol Alt, 62, joins OnlyFans, promises 'tastefully done' nude photos. Continue reading here…

SWEET SUCCESS - 'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro sheds 40 pounds with fasting, portion control. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube