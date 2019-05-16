Taylor Swift bewilders social media with answer to whether she washes her legs: 'What ARE you washing?'

Taylor Swift has left social media users scratching their heads over her answer to an online debate.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she answered a question that has gone viral on social media: “Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?”

Twitter user Conor Arpwel created a poll asking that question last week and it has since received more than 850,000 votes and garnered plenty of conversation.

Swift weighed in after Ellen asked the superstar directly on Wednesday’s episode of her show.

“I do, because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?” Swift asked.

The comedian confirmed Swift’s theory, affirming that shaving counts as washing, adding: “Unless you’re not shaving, and then you’re not washing. So whenever you’re not shaving, you don’t wash, you’re saying.”

“No, I don’t think I would say that,” Swift said. She then clarified: “But I kind of always shave my legs.”

Their discussion bewildered social media users, who continued to debate the issue.

“I’m confused isn’t the shower supposed to be the place where you wash EVERYTHING?!” one person wrote.

“Omg! Why would anyone not wash their legs in a shower,” another person asked.

“How the hell do u not wash ur legs in the shower???” a Twitter user weighed in. “Huh?? U just stop after ur butt and that’s it?? Taylor Swift said she don’t wash her legs but she shaves them girl that is not the same thing wtf.”

“If you aren't washing your legs what ARE you washing cuz you're missing half your body if you don't wash your legs…” another person added.

“That’s RANK who ever doesn’t,” someone else said.

Another person asked: “But.... But why not just go all the way down?”