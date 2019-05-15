Taylor Swift regrets putting ex Joe Jonas 'on blast' when she was 18 years old

Taylor Swift is known for letting her heartbreak over past relationships influence and inspire her music.

The singer/songwriter regularly writes popular breakup anthems dedicated to her long list of ex-lovers, one being fellow musician Joe Jonas. The pair dated when they were in their late teens and now that Swift is almost 30 years old, she regrets taking her anger out on him.

During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift confessed that the most rebellious thing she did as a teen was call out Jonas while on TV for breaking up with her.

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy," she admitted.

Back in 2008, the Grammy winner was promoting her second album, "Fearless," on Ellen's show and revealed that she and Jonas had broken up and she added a last-minute song to the album called "Forever and Always" which was about them.

"Someday, I'm going to find someone really, really great who's right for me," Swift said at the time. "When I look at the person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Over a decade has passed and they've both moved on. Swift is dating actor Joe Alwyn and Jonas just married "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

Jonas has said since that he and his ex are "friends."

"In this industry, you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it's tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we're cool," he added.