Taylor Swift says 'Red' is her 'only true breakup album'

Taylor Swift's love life is well-documented in her music, but that doesn't mean that every album is about a breakup.

Since her 2006 debut album, Swift has been known for her tear-jerkers and slam tracks just as much as she's known for her love ballads.

Now, after a swath of albums and awards, the 30-year-old singer has earned a spot on Rolling Stone's top 500 albums of all time, with "Red" coming in at number 99. Her album "1989" also sits at number 393 on the list.

The outlet is set to launch the podcast "Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums," which will feature artists and staffers discussing the album named on the iconic list.

Swift will be a featured guest, who will discuss her entry.

"I look back on this as, like, 'This is my only true breakup album,'" the star said in a trailer for the upcoming series. "Every other album has flickers of different things. This was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to-the-core heartbreak."

Fans have speculated that the album centers on Swift's breakup from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, because the song "All Too Well" is believed to be about their relationship.

Gyllenhaal, 39, recently posted a throwback photo of himself wearing glasses on Instagram. That prompted fans to point out a connection between the tune's lyric and Gyllenhaal.

"All Too Well" features the line: "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-size bed," and fans pointed out that the actor fit the description in the comments of his post.

"All i hear is all too well when i look at this," wrote one follower.

"TS was right," said another, adding the lyrics.

The song also references a sister, which fans believe to be another indicator that Gyllenhaal is the subject, as he has a sister in fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums" will be available exclusively on Amazon Music and will begin streaming weekly episodes on Nov. 10.