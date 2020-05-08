Jake Gyllenhaal ready to focus on his personal life: ‘I've seen how much of my life I've neglected’

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to get personal.

With an esteemed Hollywood career properly established, the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee is looking to settle down and slow things down a bit.

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way," Gyllenhaal, 39, told British Vogue.

He continued: "I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea."

The “Nightcrawler” star – for which he earned an Independent Spirit Award – said that given the current state of the world and the uncertainty of what’s ahead, he’s turned his focus to “lightening up” and “seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting.”

“I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love," he said. "I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Gyllenhaal also told the publication that he "definitely" sees kids in his future and is excited about the “act” of creating a life.

"Yes, of course I do. I definitely do," the Broadway star -- who has been romantically linked to French model Jeanne Cadieu for the past few years -- declared.

"The act of making love to make a child … the real thing is life," Gyllenhaal continued. "You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art."

"I'm not someone who has ever existed in a space where I've really known what's coming next. But you do have to be open to it. And there has been no other time in my life that I can safely say…," he added before changing course, complimenting his mother and sister.

"My mother and my sister are some of the most extraordinary people I know,” Gyllenhaal said. “Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I'm most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that’s the most important."