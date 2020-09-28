Shots fired outside Taylor Swift's New York City home during store robbery nearby: report

Shots were reportedly fired outside of Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse during an armed robbery at a nearby shop on Sunday.

According to The New York Post, the Tribeca area briefly became dangerous on Sunday when Patron of New York, a sneaker store located at 151 Franklin Street, saw gunfire during an armed robbery shortly after 5 p.m.

Police told the outlet that four shots were fired but no one was hurt. Shell casings were recovered at the scene across from Swift’s residence. Although it took place across the street, there’s no indication that Swift’s property was in any way a target for the three assailants, who reportedly fled eastbound, two wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts and a third in blue jeans and a blue T-shirt. It's unclear if Swift was in the home at the time.

Swift bought the townhouse in 2018 and, according to the Tribeca Citizen, the apartment is an 8,300-square-foot penthouse.

One local resident told the outlet that this is the second shootout in the area in less than a month.

“It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” the person said.

Neither representatives for Swift nor the NYPD immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

A celebrity like Swift cannot be too careful when it comes to securing their real-estate. Because the star has properties in multiple cities throughout the U.S., she’s often been the victim of stalking.

In 2019, Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Fla., was on probation after getting out of jail on Feb. 5 on stalking and burglary charges after attempting to break into the “Shake It Off” singer’s $18 million, three-story Manhattan building. However, that did not stop him from returning to her building with a ladder around 2:30 a.m. that night and breaking a glass door to get inside. He had previously broken into her house, used her shower and slept in her bed, earning himself nine months behind bars.