Taylor Swift and Olympian Simone Biles exchange messages of support on Twitter

Simone Biles was touched by a new Olympic promo boasting her return to the games this week, reaching out to its narrator — one Taylor Swift — for her kind words.

"I’m crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13," Biles, 24, tweeted in response to the emotional ad, which featured the Grammy winner detailing her admiration for the gymnast she calls a "hero."

"I cried watching YOU," Swift, 31, replied to the Olympian. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

TAYLOR SWIFT USES 2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS WIN TO PRAISE HER MOTHER

The promo Swift narrated featured her ballad "this is me trying" softly playing as she praised Biles for prioritizing her mental health by withdrawing from competition last week.

TAYLOR SWIFT HONORED AT BRIT AWARDS WITH GLOBAL ICON AWARD

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents," Swift says in the promo. "Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human."

Biles took home the bronze medal in the Olympic women’s balance beam final event Tuesday. Her win became her second consecutive bronze medal in the event and her seventh Olympic medal overall.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens congratulated her via social media soon after, writing, "Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles had sat out of the team final, ultimately missing five events during the Tokyo Games.