Taylor Swift has cheeky response after car crashes into gate of her Rhode Island home

Taylor Swift had a candid response after a stolen car crashed into the gate of her Rhode Island beach home on Tuesday.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer responded to Entertainment Tonight-Canada’s Instagram post regarding the news.

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” she commented alongside a “shrugging” emoji, according to a screenshot shared by the popular account Comments By Celebs.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S RHODE ISLAND HOME DAMAGED AFTER CAR BEING CHASED BY POLICE CRASHES INTO GATE

The singer’s comment appears to pull from her song “Getaway Car,” which begins with the line, “No, nothing good starts in a getaway car.”

Police said the chase started around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Hopkinton officer on patrol noticed the car had no license plates and tried to pull it over. The pursuit, which reached speeds of 65 mph, crossed into Westerly, where Swift’s beachfront home is located.

The car failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve near Swift's home, struck the wall outside her property and ricocheted into the main entrance gate, according to police reports. Authorities estimated the car, which they said was stolen in nearby Connecticut, was going about 35 mph at the time.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S STALKER COPS PLEA DEAL, FACES UP TO FOUR YEARS BEHIND BARS

Three of the car's occupants — the 19-year-old driver, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy — were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth occupant, age 18, fled on foot but was tracked down just after 4 a.m. Tuesday when his brother drove from Connecticut to pick him up.

Swift has recently reported trouble with stalking, but police said there was no indication the vehicle’s occupants knew who owned the home.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.