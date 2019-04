Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home damaged after car being chased by police crashes into gate

A car chase ended with damage to Taylor Swift's mansion.

Police say a car stolen in Connecticut crashed into the gates of the pop star's beachfront Rhode Island home.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Sun of Westerly that officers in the neighboring Rhode Island town of Hopkinton started pursuing the vehicle at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He says the car sped away from several attempts to stop it, reaching speeds of up to 65 mph. The vehicle eventually crashed into the wall outside Swift's property in Westerly before ricocheting into the main entrance gate at an estimated speed of 35 mph.

The driver, 19-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis, of Hartford, Connecticut, faces several charges and was held on $10,000 bond. No attorney was listed in online court records.

The car's three other occupants were not charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.